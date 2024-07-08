Harry Potter Co-stars Rupert Grint and Afshan Azad Reunite 19 Years After Playing Yule Ball Partners Ron and Padma; See Here

Rupert Grint, best known for his endearing portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, recently reconnected with Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, his Yule Ball companion from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The pair, who first appeared together in the fourth installment of the loved series, reunited almost two decades later. Azad delighted fans by posting a reunion photo on Instagram, juxtaposing their current selves with their characters from the magical world of Hogwarts.

The reunion resonated with fans who recall Ron and Padma's awkward but memorable encounter at the Yule Ball. Azad's playful caption alluded to their characters' past, teasing Grint for not asking her to dance again after so many years. This lighthearted nod to their on-screen history showed the Harry Potter cast members' enduring friendship.

Afshan Azad reflects on growth and parenthood

In her Instagram post, Afshan Azad also mentioned how much they've grown since their days filming together. Parenthood, in particular, has been a change for both actors, profoundly affecting their personal and professional lives. The post not only celebrated their long-standing friendship but also offered a touching glimpse into their lives outside of the wizarding world.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

The reunion takes place at a time of renewed interest in the Harry Potter universe, fueled by recent events such as the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. The special, which aired in 2022, brought together the original cast members to reflect on their experiences in the magical series. Rupert Grint, now 33, shared thoughts on the impact of playing Ron Weasley at a young age and how it shaped his identity as an actor.

Advertisement

As discussions about potential future Harry Potter franchise projects continue, including adaptations such as The Cursed Child, fans have speculated that the original trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, may reunite on screen once more. While Grint has expressed a willingness to return under the right circumstances, Daniel Radcliffe has expressed a desire to explore new roles and expand beyond his iconic character of Harry Potter.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Schedule; Episode Dates, Streaming Details & More