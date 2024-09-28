Harry Potter Costars Maggie Smith And Michael Gambon's Passing Has THIS Tragic Connection; Read

Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Michael Gambon passed away at the age of 89 and 82 respectively, on the same date, exactly one year apart. Both actors had been actively contributing to the art of theatre and cinema for over seven and six decades respectively. However, it is through their early 2000s roles as the two pillars of Hogwarts, younger fans have come across their magnificence. And Harry Potter fans can't help but draw a tragic connection between the two beloved actors' demise.

In the Harry Potter film series, Smith portrayed the sassy and savvy Professor McGonagall while Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore in 2004 following Richard Harris' death in 2002. Both the former co-stars passed away on September 27, precisely one year apart.

The Professor duo first shared duties together in Hogwarts in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, the two have previously worked together in 1965's Othello where Smith played Desdemona and Gambom debuted as Senator/Soldier/Cypriot.

While Smith acquired new generations of fans through her scintillating performance as the formidable transfiguration teacher, and later, headmistress, Gambon followed suit in the six remaining Harry Potter films after Chamber of Secrets. As per SBS News, Gambon once joked that playing Dumbledore was akin to simply playing himself just "with a stuck-on beard and a long robe".

ALSO READ: King Charles Mourns The Loss Of 'National Treasure' Dame Maggie Smith; Says He Is 'Deeply Saddened'

As per a statement shared to People by Gambon's family, The King's Speech actor passed away on September 27th, 2023 due to complications caused by pneumonia. The statement read, "Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dame Maggie Smith once told Evening Standard, that she and her late Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman never felt they were truly "acting" while filming the series. Those movies didn't challenge her creative mastery and brilliant skillset enough. However, she has forever been grateful to embody arguably the baddest character in Harry Potter.

Smith's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, confirmed the news of her death with a statement that read, "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother." The double Oscar-winning actress passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Maggie Smith Had A Scary Reputation on Harry Potter Sets; Know Backstory Amid Actresses' Demise