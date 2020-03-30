Harry Potter: Draco and Lucius Malfoy share a glimpse of their virtual reunion amid COVID 19 crisis

The actors play father-son in the much-loved Harry Potter films. The fans are loving every bit of the digital reunion that Jason Isaacs shared on his Instagram account.

Jason Isaacs aka Lucius Malfoy shared a glimpse of his virtual reunion with Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton. The actors play father-son in the much-loved Harry Potter films. The fans are loving every bit of the digital reunion that Jason Isaacs shared on his Instagram account. Jason writes in his post that his reunion with Tom Felton is like sharing the lockdown life. British Red Cross started a new campaign called the Phone A Friend and Jason Isaacs made sure to participate in the campaign amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

The fans and the film audience loved the Harry Potter series. The film which saw its eight parts as blockbuster hits features Tom Felton as Draco and Jason as Lucius, who made sure that the lead character Harry Potter is on his toes. During the conversation between, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton share how they are spending their time under lockdown due to the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak. The fans were delighted to see both the actors share their experience of staying home and practising social distancing. Jason goes on to add that now, he has access to almost all the streaming services as he is now staying indoors.

Last year, Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton shared a behind the scene video which got the fans very excited. The BTS video features Tom's good friend, Emma Watson aka Hermoine Granger. The social media was abuzz with speculation of Tom Felton dating Emma Watson. Neither Tom or Emma confirmed their relationship. But, the fans were delighted to see the two stars together.

