Harry Potter Movies: Where to Stream All 8 Films? Find Out

The Harry Potter movies are one of the most iconic film franchises in pop culture. The movies feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

If you are Potterhead planning to rewatch all the movies or someone who is just being introduced to the Harry Potter franchise, this is where you can stream all the movies. We’ve compiled a list of streaming platforms where you can watch all the Harry Potter movies.

Where can you watch the Harry Potter movies?

Unfortunately, you won't find the Harry Potter films on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. However, you can watch all 8 movies on Amazon Prime for $39.99 or on YouTube Movies for $8.00 per movie.

HBO Max is one of the only streaming platforms that allows you to stream the 8 Harry Potter movies with a subscription and no additional charge. HBO Max subscribers will not have to purchase the movies to watch them. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is also available on HBO Max. The 2022 special shows a reunion featuring the actors of the franchise. The movie series is also available to stream on Peacock. The streaming platform run by NBC Universal has the 8 Harry Potter movies available for a viewer to enjoy.

The series starts with the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The last movie of the franchise came out in 2011 titled, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The correct order to watch the Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The movies are based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros has produced the existing 8 movies in the franchise. The films have an impressive box office earnings of $8 billion in the theaters.

