Harry Potter: New fan theory quizzes why the lead character lived with the Dursleys

The Harry Potter films have been a favourite with the fans all across the globe. The fans have loved each and every element from the films of the franchise. The films were an adaption of the Harry Potter books, written by author J. K. Rowling. Now, a latest fan theory is quizzing about why the lead actor was left at the Dursleys doorsteps and not with his grandparents. The new theory is suggesting that there is a very big loop hole in the story line. There is no real mention of what exactly happened to Harry Potter's maternal grandparents, but in the first film, Harry's aunt Petunia does add that her parents were delighted when they got to know of Lily getting into Hogwarts.

The franchise did not show in any of the films what happened to Lily Potter's parents. In the first film, titled, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Prof Albus Dumbledore and Prof McGonagall drop off little Harry Potter on the doorsteps of the Dursley family. While Hagrid who gets Harry tied back to him on his enchanted vehicle, is seen all teary eyed. Interestingly, Prof McGonagall does question Prof Dumbledore's decision of leaving Harry with his aunt, when McGonagall clearly calls them the worst sort of 'muggles imaginable'.

Now, lead character of the Harry Potter film, played by actor Daniel Radcliffe, finally ends up at 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey. Theory by the Harry Potter fans suggest that even if James Potter's parents were dead, Harry could have been sent to his maternal grandparents.

