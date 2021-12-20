Harry Potter Reunion Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint take the Hogwarts Express once more

Fans said 'Accio, trailer' and the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts official trailer is finally here! HBO Max had previously announced the return of the three lead actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint along with the supporting actors, production team and directors for a reunion special on the streaming platform.

No, if you're not a Harry Potter nerd, then you wouldn't understand how big a deal this is for the Potterheads who have been waiting for their golden trio to be back together, and the trailer has proven that they wouldn't be disappointed! In the trailer, Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger returns to platform 9 3/4 as she decides to take the Hogwarts Express. Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter walks through the snowy routes of the Diagon Alley, and doesn't forget to greet his friends inside the Great Hall where he was chosen to be in Gryffindor by the sorting hat once upon a time!

Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley emotionally reveals how "perfect" the time is for them to "sit down and reminisce" the old days of filming the iconic movies. Watson hugs it out with Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy (a moment that should go down in history, if you ask me) and Mark Williams aka Mr Weasley proudly smiles at the kids that have grown up to be such great young people. The trailer offers this, and much more!

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” Emma Watson says as the other two from the key trio agree. "It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint adds.

Watch the trailer below:

The reunion will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Harry Potter directors David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates shall also make appearances.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max on January 1. Are you excited to witness the magical bond between the actors and everything related to the Wizarding World once again? Share your honest opinions about the trailer in the comments below.

