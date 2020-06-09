Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe reacts to J K Rowling’s anti-trans comments: Transgender women are women

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe spoke out against British author J K Rowling’s controversial anti-trans remarks and issues an apology. Read on to know more.

In an open letter to the fans, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe reflected on author J K Rowling’s anti-trans comments. The British author recently faced extreme backlash after she posted some controversial anti-trans tweets on June 6. Addressing all the Harry Potter fans out there, the English actor spoke up against the author. “Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in an essay posted to the website of the Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people.

It all started when Rowling took to social last week and shared some thoughts on sex essentialism and argued that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex. The 54-year-old author shared an article, titled ‘Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate,’ and was instantly criticised for sharing her confusion with the phrase "people who menstruate." Rowling was labeled transphobic because of the phrase used by her for the transgenders. “I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she tweeted.

In the next post, she explained herself and reflected on why the phrase apparently upset her. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” She suggested that a person can only be called a woman if they had certain experiences in their lives and that someone who identified as male at birth, according to her, cannot be classified as a female because the person did not experience what women do.

Rowling also suggested that a trans woman can be a threat to her idea of womanhood. She explained the very acknowledgment of transgenderism undermines her own experiences as a woman. Her views did not go down well with people who slammed her for making such “insensitive” remarks against a very vulnerable section of the society.

In his open letter, Radcliffe reacted to the comment and suggested that Rowling’s statement erases the identity of transgender people. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he wrote. The 30-year-old actor also presented the states and mentioned that about 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth have reported they’ve been discriminated against due to their gender identity.

He especially addressed the Harry Potter Fans and apologised for the author’s comments. “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he wrote. Many disappointed fans took to social media and criticised the author for her comments and also for ruining their Harry Potter experience. “I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he added.

He then spoke about how people should remember that the fantasy novels, written by the British author, focused on the power of love. “If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he added.

He stated that the author’s comments should not ruin people’s experience of Harry Potter novels. “And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.” He concluded the letter by stating that he felt it was his responsibility to share his opinion about the comments that ended up hurting so many people. “As someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being. I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” he wrote.

