Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s anti trans remarks: We are entitled to live without judgement

Rupert Grint joined his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to speak up against JK Rowling’s controversial anti trans comments. Here’s what he had to say.

Rupert Grint joined his Harry Potter co-stars in slamming JK Rowling for making insensitive comments against the trans community. The author posted some highly controversial opinion about trans people on social media earlier this month. Her tweets instantly went viral and people took to social media and criticised the author for being transphobic and speaking against the already vulnerable section of the society. After his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, Rupert, who played the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter films, came out in support of the community.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers,” he told British newspaper The Times. In her posts, Rowling suggested that a trans woman can be a threat to her idea of womanhood. She explained the very acknowledgment of transgenderism undermines her own experiences as a woman.

Voicing his disagreement with the author, Daniel recently stated that suggested that Rowling’s statement erases the identity of transgender people. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people,” he wrote in an open letter. Emma too extended her support to the trans people and stated that Trans people should be allowed to live their lives without being questioned.

In addition to the Harry Potter stars, Eddie Redmayne, the lead star of Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off franchise, also spoke up against the author. “I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid,” the 38-year-old actor said. ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie on advice she gives her kids on racism issues; Shares how Vivienne coped with loss of her bunny

Share your comment ×