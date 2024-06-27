Harry Potter Series Shares New Staff Update As Succession Alum Joins Team

HBO's Harry Potter TV show has now found its showrunner and a director. HBO is now preparing to bring the world of J.K. Rowling's adored novel series to life on the small screen following several successful film adaptations. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series will have an Emmy-winning director executive producing and directing multiple episodes, and Succession and His Dark Materials producer Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner for the as-yet-untitled series that is based on the original novels.

HBO‘s long-developing Harry Potter series has named Francesca Gardiner as its writer and showrunner and brought Mark Mylod to direct multiple episodes. Both are Emmy winners for HBO’s Succession. The news was announced Wednesday by HBO and Warner Bros. TV, which are behind the HBO Original series.

Mark Mylod, who directed several episodes of Game of Thrones, Succession, and the Golden Globe-nominated film The Menu, and Gardiner will both executive produce alongside series author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman of Heyday Films, Variety reported.

The official series description promises that the show will be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved ‘Harry Potter’ book series,” featuring a new cast to lead a “new generation” of fans.

The show is anticipated to premiere on HBO and the Warner Bros. Discovery Max streaming service in 2026, though no formal premiere date or casting or writing announcements have been made.

Original Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe already said that he will not be starring in the series. Radcliffe told E! News that he doesn’t “think” he will make a cameo on the show.

What did J.K. Rowling say?

Following the announcement regarding the new showrunner and director, author J.K. Rowling, 58, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post that she’d “interviewed” both Gardiner and Mylod and was “thrilled to announce [them] as our director and writer.”

Speaking about their passion for the series and their pilot script and vision, she is confident that the small screen version will live up to the expectations of the audiences.

Rowling, whose controversial stance on transgender issues has prompted stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to publicly disagree, will be serving as an executive producer.

A Warner Bros. Discovery press release states that while the original, beloved, and classic films will continue to remain the core of the franchise, each season of the television series will introduce Harry Potter and these amazing adventures to new viewers worldwide.

