Harry Potter star Alan Rickman’s journals REVEAL why he kept on playing Snape: It’s your story

The new revelation of excerpts from Alan Rickman's journals is giving the Potterheads a deeper look into the life of the late actor. The Guardian published glimpses of Rickman's decade-long journey with the Harry Potter franchise and offers to shed some light on why the actor continued to work on the films even as he suffered from cancer and its subsequent health complications.

Back in 2005, before going into work for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Rickman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, per Variety. The actor started to receive treatment which led to the doctors removing his whole prostate during surgery. Weeks after returning home from the hospital, Rickman wrote in his journal, "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story,'"