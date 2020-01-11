Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for being a homeless man in New York; Details inside

The actor goes on to say during his interview that he needs to get a shave more often that what he does in order to not look like a homeless man.

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he mentioned how he was in New York and was mistaken as a homeless man by an onlooker. This was not the end of the odd incident. The Harry Potter actor further mentions how, the onlooker also gave him five dollars to get some coffee as it was very cold outside. While talking about the funny yet awkward incident, Daniel Radcliffe reveals that he was in New York with his girlfriend, when she was in a shop and he waited outside the shop with their adoptive dog.

The Hollywood actor who won a million hearts with his portrayal of Harry Potter, the boy who lived, in the world famous film franchise 'Harry Potter.' The actor goes on to say during his interview that he needs to get a shave more often that what he does in order to not look like a homeless man. The actor who played the lead in all the Harry Potter films, stated further that it was very cold and hence was wearing many layers of clothes including an overcoat and he had his hoodie on. The charming Hollywood actor also said that he had just bent down to get the dog some warmth as the climate that at particular time was very low.

The incident was described as Daniel Radcliffe as funny and made him realize that he needs to shave more often in order to not look like a homeless person. The actor added how he usually got recognized very easily where ever he went, expect for this one time in New York, which completely took him by surprise.

