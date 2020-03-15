Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe reveals his dream role is to play musician David Bowie; DEETS inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe has revealed in a recent interview that his dream role is to play musician David Bowie in a film. Read further for more details.

When we talk about the famous Harry Potter series, there is only one name that comes to our mind- Daniel Radcliffe. The handsome actor rose to prominence by portraying the role of the geeky guy Harry in the popular series and the rest is history! Recently in an interview, the 30-year old actor has revealed that his dream role is to play noted musician David Bowie in a movie. However, Daniel feels that he is not fit for the role.

Stating the reason behind the same, the Harry Potter star has said that he does not want to screw up a movie about his favorite musician. The actor has also stated that they don’t need to make a film about everyone’s life. On the professional front, Daniel Radcliffe’s latest release is the movie titled Escape to Pretoria. He portrays the role of Tim Jenkin, a political prisoner who attempts to escape from the prison of Robben Island, Pretoria.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Daniel Radcliffe below:

Daniel has been grabbing the attention of late for another reason too. A few days back, there were rumors about the actor suffering from Coronavirus that left his fans in utter shock and dismay. However, he quashed the rumors later on thereby clarifying that he is hale and hearty. If media reports are to be believed, this news was circulated by a fake Twitter account claiming to be BBC news.

