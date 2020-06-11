Harry Potter star Emma Watson supports trans people post JK Rowling’s backlash: I love you for who you are

Harry Potter star Emma Watson took to social media to voice her supports for trans people amid the controversy surrounding JK Rowling's recent comments. Here’s what the actress had to say.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson voiced her support for the transgender community and reflected on author J K Rowling’s anti-trans comments. The author has been hogging headlines ever since she posted some controversial anti-trans tweets that did not go down well with the people. The author is being criticised for being transphobic after she suggested that a trans woman can be a threat to her idea of womanhood. She explained the very acknowledgment of transgenderism undermines her own experiences as a woman.

Extending her support to the transgender community, Emma took to social media and stated that Trans people should be allowed to live their lives without being questioned. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she wrote reacting to Rowling’s remarks.

In Another tweet, the 30-year-old actress mentioned two organizations that support gender issues and urged people to join her in making donations. “I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same,” she wrote. Her response to the author’s comments came shortly after Rowling’s defended her statement about the trans people in a blog.

While explaining her remarks, the author mentioned that she is domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. “I'm mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who've been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: J.K. Rowling defends her statements about transgender community; Reveals she has survived sexual assault

Share your comment ×