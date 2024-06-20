Harry Potter Star Matthew Lewis Recalls His First Day On Sets Of Wizardous Film; Says ‘I Was Terrified’

Matthew Lewis, popularly known for playing the role of Neville Longbottom in the film series Harry Potter, recalled his first day of shooting. The British actor revealed that his first scene with the broomstick got him terrified. In conversation with People Magazine, Lewis shared that on the first day, he was introduced to the world of wizards, as he had to “fly.”

The actor made an appearance at the opening of the Harry Potter store in New York, which also held a celebratory event for Matthew Lewis.

What did Matthew Lewis say about his first day of Harry Potter?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Lewis revealed that on the first day of shooting, the actor was made to sit on a broomstick and was strapped to it. During the 2001 movie, Lewis recalled that he and the broomstick were both held in the air by the pick-up truck, making the experience scarier for the actor, who was then in his teens.

Lewis went on to reveal, "Then they had these contraptions—like a medieval trebuchet—and one had the broomstick on it, and it would just rotate like a corkscrew. Again, I was strapped to it. My poor stuntman [David Holmes] was as well."

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Lewis' introduction scenes show the actor surrounded by a group of students gathered for flying practice. Lewis’s character was that of a timid kid who makes multiple attempts to fly on a broomstick, and while he ultimately takes off, it ain’t a good attempt either.

The actor shared that though he was strapped to the broomstick and had to shoot scenes up in the crane, he always felt safe.

Matthew Lewis recreating his broomstick scenes

During his visit to the Harry Potter store in New York, the actor recreated his broomstick scene for the fans of Harry Potter. Additionally, the actor also brought movie props. The store opened a new greenscreen experience for customers to fly to London and Hogwarts through VR technology.

Speaking of his experience, Lewis shared, "It did take me back. But I'd much prefer sitting in these ones than the one they had me sitting in!" As for the update, a Harry Potter reboot is set to premiere on TV screens in 2026.

