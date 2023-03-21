Harry Potter star Paul Grant dead at 56: Take a look at his career, personal life, and more

Paul Grant, who is known for his role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Star Wars: Return of Jedi has died at the age of 56. He was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday at a train station in London. Grant was declared brain dead at that time on March 16 and was placed on life support. On Sunday, March 19 Paul Grant was taken off life support and declared dead.

With the loss of such a fine actor, let’s take a look at Paul Grant’s personal life and career achievements.

Paul Grant’s family statement

In a statement to The Sun, Paul Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said, ‘I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him.’ Grant’s daughter also said that he always brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Maria Dwyer, Paul Grant’s girlfriend, said that the star was the love of her life and without Grant life is not going to be the same. She also added that he was the funniest man who completed her life.

Watch the trailer of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone here:

Paul Grant career highlights

The most notable roles of Paul Grant in his acting career were playing a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and playing Ewok in Return of the Jedi. This British actor was also a stunt performer in Labyrinth and Legend (1985) and Willow (1988). Grant was also credited in movies like Labyrinth and The Dead.

Paul Grant’s personal life

Paul Grant was a British actor and stuntman born on February 3, 1967 in Surrey England. He is survived by his three children Sophie Grant, Robbie Grant, and Nicole Grant who were born to his first wife along with girlfriend Maria Dwyer, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

