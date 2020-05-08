Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcome a baby girl

A month after announcing the pregnancy, Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed a daughter.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child together, just a month after announcing the pregnancy. They have embraced parenthood with a baby girl. The Harry Potter actor and the star of British teen comedy series Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, confirmed their pregnancy in April after the paparazzi spotted the 28-year-old with a noticeable baby bump. In an official statement, Rupert’s representative announced that the couple is delighted to confirm the birth of their daughter.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” publicist Clair Dobbs told USA today. The Rupert and Georgia started dating in 2011. After an on and off romance, the two decided to take the next big step in their relationship. In 2018, during an interview with The Guardian, Rupert shared that he is looking forward to settling down and starting a family.

Even though they have been dating for a while now, they always try to keep their relationship private. Last year, the two sparked marriage rumours after the actress was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger. Reacting to the baby news, the couple’s fans flooded social media and congratulated the two. “Congrats to Rupert Grint and his lovely fiancé on their firstborn baby girl,” a fan wrote. “congratulations #RupertGrint for being a father. you'll be doing good,” another fan wrote. “Rupert Grint is a dad to a girl as of today and I’m feeling so many emotions,” another fan tweeted.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande is NOT happy with Justin Bieber's post on Tiger King star Carole Baskin's Stuck With U clip

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2015

Share your comment ×