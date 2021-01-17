Harry Potter star Rupert Grint credits daughter for SMASHING Jennifer Aniston's record on Instagram

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint debuted on Instagram last November. The actor broke an Instagram record with his debut.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint made his Instagram debut in November 2020 and shattered records with his debut. The actor broke Jennifer Aniston's record of the fastest celebrity account to gain one million followers on the platform. The actor broke the record in four hours and a minute's time. Before Rupert, Sir David Attenborough held the record for a while after dethroning Jennifer's record. Rupert also joins the likes of Selena Gomez and Beyoncé, who have held the title in the past.

While the actor shied away from the platform for years, he marked his debut last year and his first post on the 'gram featured his daughter Wednesday G. Grint. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he wrote, sharing the picture of his baby girl asleep. Speaking about the milestone, Rupert told Entertainment Tonight that he owes the record to Wednesday. “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit,” he said.

On his sudden decision to join the popular social media platform, Rupert confessed he never thought he would join. "Then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane," he said. His debut post has over 3.4 million likes at the time of reporting and his account boasts of 4.1 million followers. After dropping the picture of his daughter, Rupert has been busy promoting his upcoming show Servant Season 2 on the platform.

