Harry Potter star Rupert Grint debuts on Instagram & introduces his daughter Wednesday; Surpasses 1M followers

Rupert Grint might have shared a picture of his daughter as his first post on Instagram but he made sure to leave Harry Potter fans gushing with his profile picture.

It is a good day to be a muggle. After all, a wizard has joined Instagram! Harry Potter fans will be thrilled to learn that Rupert Grint has made his way to Instagram. The actor, who played the famous Ron Weasley in the franchise, joined the platform on November 10 and his first post is bound to melt your heart! The actor marked his debut with a photo of his daughter. The actor welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May.

The actor announced his arrival on the platform by saying, "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Introducing his daughter, Rupert revealed that they have named their daughter Wednesday. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." The adorable munchkin sported a pink top while she slept on the actor's chest as he sat on a bright yellow chair. Check out Rupert Grint's first Instagram post below:

If that wasn't moving enough, Rupert has us gushing with his display picture. The actor used a picture of actress Maggie Smith, aka Professor McGonagall planting a kiss on a young Rupert's cheek.

It has just been 12 hours since his arrival on the platform and Rupert already boasts of 1.8 million followers at the time of reporting. His followers include fellow Harry Potter star Tom Felton and singer Ariana Grande. The actor follows 80 Instagram accounts. This includes Emma Watson, Felton, Matthew Lewis, his on-screen brothers James Phelps and Oliver Phelps from the Harry Potter family. Apart from these, he also follows Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Ariana.

