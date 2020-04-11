Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. Read on to know more.

Rupert Grint, best known for portraying the character of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. Confirming the news, their publicist told E Online that the two will soon announce the happy news and are looking forward to maintain their privacy as they get ready to embrace parenthood. The 31-year-old English actor and fellow actress Georgia started dating in 2011. After an on and off relationship, the two are all set to welcome a baby into their lives.

In 2018, during an interview with The Guardian, Rupert shared that he is looking forward to settling down and having a starting a family. When asked if he would consider naming his son Ron, the actor said that while he thinks that it’s a very good name, he won’t name his child that. The two were spotted together earlier this week, and the 28-year-old actress’ baby bump ended up making headlines. Even though they have been dating for a while now, they always try to keep their relationship private.

Last year, the two sparked marriage rumours after the actress was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger. Reacting to the baby news, the couple’s fans flooded social media and congratulated the two. “Ron Weasley & Rupert Grint was trending altogether & was kinda scared what has happened & then I saw that he’s gonna be a dad!!! Wow what an awesome news Congratulations Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome,” a fan tweeted. “That teary eye moment when you realize that Ron Weasley is going to be a dad,” another wrote. “Rupert Grint is going to be a father and I can’t handle this news! Honestly the best news I’ve heard this month!” another fan commented. ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart gets a rare, romantic post from GF Dylan Meyer: It’s my absolute favourite person's birthday

