Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne REVEALS she is expecting twins with Cooper Hefner: Very excited

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne have double the wonderful news to share this Holiday season. The actress, who portrayed Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, is expecting her second and third kid with Hugh Hefner's son, only months after giving birth to daughter Betsy Rose.

On Thanksgiving, the 31-year-old announced the good news on Instagram with a nice family photo. "Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving." Fans and celebrities rushed to congratulate Scarlett and Cooper, 30, filling the comments section with love and affection. The businessman also shared the same photo on his page, adding the message: "Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring."

Check out her post here:

‘Ahhhhh congratulations, twin mama!!! It’s such a beautiful amazing adventure! Sending you love on this incredible journey,’ one penned. Another agreed: ‘Best news! Huge congrats! Those are lucky babies! An Instagram user said: ‘Congratulations!!! Happy Thanksgiving mama!!!’

Meanwhile, in 2019, the duo married in a little ceremony in California. Scarlett, who has also been in The Vampire Diaries and Runaways, and Cooper announced their engagement in 2015, after dating for two years. The couple started their family in August of last year, when they welcomed their first child, Betsy Rose, into the world. The couple named their daughter after Cooper's grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who died that July. "My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I," Cooper said. At the time, Cooper told PEOPLE that he and his wife were "filled with such joy" and "couldn't be happier."

