Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses during a celebrity golf game a day after his 34th birthday

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was taken to the hospital on Thursday, September 23 after the actor collapsed during a golf game at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin. The actor was reportedly taking a part in Europe vs United States golf showdown during which the incident happened. While details about his condition were not provided, a statement regarding the same was released by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America.

According to The Independent, the statement said, "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Fans of Felton were quick enough to take to Twitter to send him messages of speedy recovery after the incident. No details regarding his health condition have been released as of yet.

Felton recently celebrated his birthday on September 22, a day before his recent medical emergency. The actor had taken to Instagram to write a note on turning 33 that said, "33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33."

According to reports, the actor was pictured looking pale, surrounded by other players, volunteers and tournament officials as they helped him stand up post his collapse and laid him on a golf cart. Tom was at the game with teammate Teemu Selanne, who is a former professional ice hockey player. Before collapsing and being taken to the hospital, the actor played 11 holes.

