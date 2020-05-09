Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps come together for a special reunion

The fans were very excited to see this Harry Potter reunion with the Weasley family members.

The latest podcast by the Harry Potter actors, James, and Oliver Phelps had a special guest. It was none other than Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley. The actress played sister to Fred, George, and Ron Weasley. The trio got together for a special Weasley family reunion. The fans were very excited to see this Harry Potter reunion with the Weasley family members. The trio spoke about various things like their work, life, and their time on the Harry Potter films. Bonnie Wright mentions how nervous about acting in the super hit Harry Potter film.

Bonnie makes sure to mention that she felt very comfortable on the sets of the film after she met actress Julie Walters. Julia played Ginny Weasley's mother named Molly. Ginny Weasley aka Bonnie Wright also goes on to add that the makers of the Harry Potter films were very organized and focused on the task at hand. She further adds that the film set could have been very messy with so many young actors on board, but the producers were very good at managing the sets of the film. The podcast of James and Oliver Phelps is called Double Trouble.

The fans were so delighted to see the actors come together for a candid chat amid the Coronavirus lockdown. It has been close to 20 years that the first Harry Potter film was released. The film franchise forms a very close connection with the fans and film audiences. The latest podcast of Fred, George, and Ginny Weasley will surely bring a smile on everyone's face.

