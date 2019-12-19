Harry Potter: Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis have a Gryffindor vs Slytherin moment; reunite with Emma Watson

It was early Christmas celebrations for Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright as they had a mini Harry Potter reunion. Check out the fun photos below.

For diehard Harry Potter fans, anytime there is even the slightest inclination of a reunion amongst the beloved cast, it's a wonderful moment to cherish for millions! The reunions may be very few since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2012) but even the smallest ones count for the fandom. In September, we saw Emma Watson and Tom Felton share a tender moment of playing the guitar, as documented by Tom himself on Instagram. Now, some of the cast members have reunited for a pre-Christmas party and we can't keep calm!

Emma took to her Instagram page to share a photo from the party where the Little Women star is seen posing happily alongside Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch. In the picture, the 29-year-old actress is seen channeling her festive avatar in a black sparkling crop top with sheer threadwork detailing which she paired with baggy matching trousers. Tom looked dapper in a navy blue suit which was paired with a crisp white shirt. The 32-year-old actor was seen donning spectacles and a neat mustache. Matthew looked handsome in a plaid shirt which he paired with black jeans. Evanna looked beautiful in a navy blue wrap dress which was paired with black stockings and black ankle-length boots while Bonnie looked cute as a button in a black turtleneck top which was paired with plaid pants.

Check out the photo below:

Watson wrote, "Merry Christmas from us."

Meanwhile, Tom shared another candid click where he is seen having an epic staring contest with Matthew as the two indulge in a Gryffindor vs. Slytherin showdown.

Felton wrote, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin"

Our hearts are beyond happy!

