Harry Potter: Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis have a Gryffindor vs Slytherin moment; reunite with Emma Watson

It was early Christmas celebrations for Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright as they had a mini Harry Potter reunion. Check out the fun photos below.
Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had an epic Gryffindor vs. Slytherin staredown during the Harry Potter reunion.Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had an epic Gryffindor vs. Slytherin staredown during the Harry Potter reunion.
For diehard Harry Potter fans, anytime there is even the slightest inclination of a reunion amongst the beloved cast, it's a wonderful moment to cherish for millions! The reunions may be very few since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2012) but even the smallest ones count for the fandom. In September, we saw Emma Watson and Tom Felton share a tender moment of playing the guitar, as documented by Tom himself on Instagram. Now, some of the cast members have reunited for a pre-Christmas party and we can't keep calm!

Emma took to her Instagram page to share a photo from the party where the Little Women star is seen posing happily alongside Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch. In the picture, the 29-year-old actress is seen channeling her festive avatar in a black sparkling crop top with sheer threadwork detailing which she paired with baggy matching trousers. Tom looked dapper in a navy blue suit which was paired with a crisp white shirt. The 32-year-old actor was seen donning spectacles and a neat mustache. Matthew looked handsome in a plaid shirt which he paired with black jeans. Evanna looked beautiful in a navy blue wrap dress which was paired with black stockings and black ankle-length boots while Bonnie looked cute as a button in a black turtleneck top which was paired with plaid pants.

Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas from us ☺️

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Watson wrote, "Merry Christmas from us."

Meanwhile, Tom shared another candid click where he is seen having an epic staring contest with Matthew as the two indulge in a Gryffindor vs. Slytherin showdown.

Felton wrote, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

ALSO READ: Rupert Grint REVEALS there was a "spark" between Emma Watson & Tom Felton on the sets of Harry Potter

Our hearts are beyond happy!

Credits :Instagram

