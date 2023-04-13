Harry Potter TV adaptation: HBO announces a 10-year-long series; Read details

Harry Potter, the famous fantasy novel series penned by renowned writer JK Rowling, is now set to get a television adaptation very soon. The highly exciting update was officially announced by the makers on April 12, during Warner Bros. and Discovery's presentation to the press and investors. Later, HBO made the exciting announcement on social media platforms, by releasing a special teaser. The new update has left the fans of Harry Potter and Wizarding World across the world, totally excited.

HBO launches the Harry Potter TV series

The makers revealed the special teaser of the Harry Potter TV series on social media, and confirmed the reports on the adaptation which have been doing rounds on social media for the last few days. "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books," reads HBO's social media post.

Check out the announcement teaser of Harry Potter TV Series, below:

A decade-long series

The Discovery team, who confirmed the Harry Potter TV adaptation with an official statement, revealed that a decade-long series is in the making. "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," said HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys.

JK Rowling, the creator of the wizarding world, stated: "HBO Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me. I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

