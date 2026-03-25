Harry Potter TV series first look reveals Dominic McLaughlin as main lead ahead of the trailer drop

After J.K. Rowling’s seven-novel series, Harry Potter, gained popularity among avid readers, it was translated into eight full-length films. Even though the novels were published from 1997 to 2007, it continued to remain relevant in recent times. Hence, HBO decided to bring it to the small screen by coming up with a book-to-screen translation for its upcoming TV series. They recently released the first look of the television show and unveiled Dominic McLaughlin as ‘The Chosen One’. Read on to know more!

Harry Potter TV series first look unveiled

Even though J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novel and the film adaptation of the books became highly popular, fans still debate which one gave a better experience. While that’s happening, the seven-novel series is now being adapted into a television series. Recently, the makers raised the excitement of fans by dropping the first look of the show.

The poster showcases the titular character, Harry Potter, present at the Hogwarts Quidditch ground. The young lad can be seen donning the iconic number 7 cloak representing his house, Gryffindor. He can be seen holding his magical broom as the player makes his way to the arena, following the audience. The poster also showcases the house flags of Gryffindor and Hufflepuff unfurled on the stands. In the captions, the makers also mentioned ‘tomorrow’, probably hinting at the trailer drop on March 25, 2026.

Take a look:

When and where to watch the Harry Potter TV Series

No matter how many times fans have watched the eight-part film or read the seven novels, the excitement around watching the TV show is at an all-time high. While the stage has been set, reports suggest that viewers will have to wait a little longer, by late 2026 or early 2027, to finally relive the fantasy world created by the iconic writer and producer.

According to Economic Times, the show is being developed by HBO Originals and will be available exclusively on the Max streaming platform (formerly HBO Max).

As for the cast, Dominic McLaughlin will be playing the 11-year-old Harry Potter, while Alastair Stout will be playing his best friend Ron Weasley. They will be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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