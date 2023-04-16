Harry Potter TV Series: From the massive budget to star cast and release plans, Everything you need to know

Harry Potter, the famous book series penned by celebrated writer JK Rowling, had won millions of hearts across the globe. The books were later adapted into an eight-part film franchise and earned cult classic status over the years and were headlined by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Interestingly, JK Rowling's Wizarding World is now getting a television adaptation soon. The exciting announcement was made by the makers, HBO, with an official announcement teaser, recently.

Harry Potter TV series to be a faithful adaptation

The highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, which is set to start rolling soon, is getting mixed responses from audiences. A majority of the novel lovers, who call themselves 'Potter Heads' are totally excited to witness the new adaptation of the Wizarding World. However, the fans of Harry Potter films are not so happy with HBO's television adaptation of the famous creation, as they find it difficult to witness the main star cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others getting replaced.

"This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," said HBO and Max content CEO, Casey Bloys, who called the project a faithful adaptation. "We do so with the full care and craft of this franchise," he added.

Harry Potter TV series to release in 2025?

As per the latest reports published by Deadline, HBO and Warner Bros. are keen to release the highly anticipated television adaptation of the Harry Potter novels, by the end of 2025. Even if things get delayed a bit, the much-awaited revamped version will hit the screens by the first half of 2026.

Watch the Harry Potter TV series announcement video, below:

Harry Potter film cast members are not returning

According to the reports, creator JK Rowling is serving as an executive producer in the highly anticipated television series, which is expected to get streamed on HBO and HBO Max for the next 10 years. However, the Harry Potter film star cast, including the leading trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others, are not associated with the show. The rumours regarding the lead trio's cameos in the TV series are revealed to be false. HBO is currently busy finalising the star cast of the TV adaptation, which is expected to go on floors soon.

Harry Potter adaptation's budget

According to HBO CEO Casey Bloys, the highly anticipated Harry Potter television series is being made with a massive budget that is close to, or even bigger than the House Of The Dragon, which was given a budget of over $125 Million per season. "The Harry Potter Series will be on that scale or higher. Whatever it takes to make a quality show," stated Bloys during the recently held HBO-Warner Bros. event.

