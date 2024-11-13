Harry Potter TV Series Makers Say J.K. Rowling Hasn’t Let Her Transphobic Views Get In Between Show's Development Process

The Harry Potter TV series is currently in production under HBO and Max, with the huge involvement of the author J.K. Rowling. And as per the CEO of HBO and Max, Casey Bloys, the show hasn’t "felt any impact" from the author’s anti-transgender views.

According to Bloys, Rowling is the executive producer of the series and has been present during the process of selecting its writers as well as a director.

During the recently held HBO's 2025 preview presentation at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, Bloys further mentioned that J.K. Rowling might share her opinions during the casting process.

“It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff or anything, so we haven't felt any impact from that," Casey Bloys stated.

For those unaware, J.K. Rowling has always shared her negative comments when it comes to transgender issues. The author of the highly acclaimed fantasy stories had even been coming up with controversial tweets, following which a lot of her followers deemed her views as transphobic.

Meanwhile, even the actors previously involved in the Harry Potter movie series have condemned her comments, including the three leads, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, along with the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne.

However, Helena Bonham Carter as well as Ralph Fiennes were some of the names who came forth to Rowling’s defense.

While a lot of fans of the Harry Potter series had shunned the author, the Warner Bros. studios decided to move ahead with Rowling being on the executive producer’s chair for their upcoming Max series.

During the recently held event, Bloys even spilled the tea about a potential 2027 release while also stating that the series is still in its casting and writing phase.

The Harry Potter series is expected to have seven seasons, with adaptations from each of the available books. Per reports, Mark Mylod will also work as an executive producer of the series while also directing several episodes.

HBO had even launched a casting call for the three leads of the story, where they had asked children between the ages of 9 and 11 to join them.

Per reports, HBO had also checked if Mark Rylance would be interested in playing the character of Dumbledore.

