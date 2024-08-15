Harry Potter: What Is The Invisibility Cloak And Who Gave It To Harry? Explored

Harry Potter's success in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was greatly aided by the Cloak of Invisibility, a rare magic artifact. The Cloak of Invisibility allowed Harry to sneak into the forbidden library at Hogwarts and escape numerous sticky situations. The Potter family had a long history with the Cloak, including Harry's father, James Potter.

Fans speculated that the Cloak of Invisibility was given to Harry by an anonymous gifter, but as the story unfolded, fans discovered that the family had a long history with the Cloak, including Harry's father. This raises questions about the exact nature of the Cloak of Invisibility and how it fell into the hands of the Potters when they needed it most.

What is the Invisibility Cloak?

The Cloak of Invisibility, as described in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, is a magical garment that makes the wearer invisible. Hermione gifted a book by Dumbledore after his death, believes it contains clues to help the trio find and destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes. Ron, a Wizard, knows the book well, but Hermione recognizes a mysterious pendant from it. To defeat Voldemort, they must find the Deathly Hallows, three magical artifacts given to the Peverell brothers in The Tale of the Three Brothers.

The story revolves around the three Deathly Hallows, each representing a brother's wish. One brother wished to be the most powerful wizard, receiving the Elder Wand. Another wanted to humiliate Death, receiving the Resurrection Stone. The last brother, suspicious of Death, chose the Cloak of Invisibility, allowing him to move freely without Death's trail. Each artifact represents a different brother's wish.

Ignotus Peverell, the third brother, lived unnoticed due to his artifacts. When he was equal to Death, he would pass it on to his son. The artifact passed down through generations, eventually fell into Harry Potter's hands. Dumbledore believed the magical artifacts were created by the Peverell brothers and embellished through legends, not gifts from Death.

Who gave Harry the Invisibility Cloak?

In Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, a cast-down Harry receives an anonymous Christmas gift from Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, who passed on the Cloak of Invisibility to him, a gift that he learns later about, as it once belonged to his father.

In both the film and book, the Cloak of Invisibility arrived with an unsigned note that read: Your father left this cloak in my possession before he died. It is time it was returned to you. Use it well. It wasn't until the end of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone that Harry asked Dumbledore if he knew who sent it to him, and the headmaster admitted his part in it.

How did Dumbledore get the Invisibility Cloak?

Albus Dumbledore acquired the Cloak of Invisibility after asking James Potter to examine its magic. Dumbledore, the holder of the Elder Wand, was interested in the Deathly Hallows and suspected James Potter's Invisibility Cloak might be one of these artifacts. After James' death, Dumbledore held onto the Cloak until Harry arrived at Hogwarts and passed it down to James' son when he was 11.

Although some believe Dumbledore could have easily kept the Cloak, he did not require any cloak to become invisible. It seems coincidental that Dumbledore asked for the Cloak before James Potter was killed by Voldemort, but he rarely did anything by coincidence.

The Invisibility Cloak saved Harry's life multiple times

The Cloak of Invisibility is a magical item that Harry uses in various Harry Potter movies, including humiliating Malfoy and his friends, sneaking into Hogsmeade for candy, and hearing teachers discussing Sirius. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the Cloak saves Harry's life in key moments, proving that the artifact can be used for mischief and saving lives.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry uses the Cloak to keep Rony and himself undetected in Hagrid's hut. Hagrid advises them to follow the spiders, leading them to Aragog's lair. There, they discover Hagrid's innocence and receive a clue about the Basilisk, the monster haunting Hogwarts in Harry's second year.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry uses the Cloak of Invisibility to inspect the Triwizard Tournament's first task, revealing the four dragon species. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Harry and his friends plan to infiltrate Bellatrix Lestrange's vault at Gringott Bank, using Polyjuice Potion to transform Hermione into a witch. Ron is given a new identity, and Harry uses the Cloak of Invisibility to infiltrate Gringotts.

The Cloak of Invisibility, despite its numerous uses, was not used to save James and Lily Potter's lives during Voldemort's attack. James' sudden ambush prevented him from fighting back, while Lily focused on Harry's safety. It's unlikely that powerful wizards would rely on the Cloak Of Invisibility to evade Voldemort, given their magical abilities like The Invisibility Spell and Disillusionment Charm.

