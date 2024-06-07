Harry Potter: What Was JK Rowling's Biggest Secret Shared by Alan Rickman? Find Out

Imagine stepping into the world of Harry Potter, where secrets lurk behind every corner. And, in this world, one particular revelation shines a light on the complexities of Severus Snape. Played by the talented actor Alan Rickman, Snape’s character is shrouded in mystery and complexity.

However, behind the scenes, author JK Rowling shared a secret with Rickman that added depth to his portrayal. Recently, Rowling shared this hidden secret with the Harry Potter Fans. Wanna know, what’s the secret, delve further and find out.

The revelation behind Snape’s complexity

From Snape being the mean potions teacher to becoming Harry Potter’s secret, his character has kept fans hooked on the series. But here’s a thing: Alan Rickman possessed some exclusive insights that helped him act Snape’s complex role. When Rickman first stepped into the role of Severus Snape, Rowling had only published four books in the Harry Potter series.

At that point, Snape appeared to be the quintessential villain, feared by both Harry and readers alike. Rowling told Rickman that Snape is not the villain but just a complex character. However, Rowling shared Snape’s real feelings with Rickman. She explained in an interview how Snape wasn’t just a mean teacher, he secretly loved Harry’s mom, Lily.

The insight helped Rickman understand the character better

Snape who was Harry’s teacher seemed like a bully but was secretly on Harry’s side against the evil Voldemort. During an interview with the Times of London, Rowling explained how Rickman was confused about Snape’s character. Rowling said, “He rang me up and said, ‘Look I’m spinning plates here. I really need to understand what Snape’s up to. Am I a pure baddie.’” At that time Rowling told him that he was a double agent, meaning he worked for both good and bad sides.

With all this limited information provided by Rowling, Rickman skillfully portrayed Snape as a conflicted person. Well, after playing Snape in all the Harry Potter movies, Rickman died in 2016. As fans mourn his loss they find comfort in knowing that his incredible portrayal of Snape will be cherished forever.

Rickman’s iconic portrayal of Severus Snape

Rickman’s portrayal of Severus Snape remains one of the most iconic performances in cinematic history. During an interview with RTE Rickman said, “She gave me one little piece of information which I always said I would never share with anybody and I never did. It wasn’t a plot point or crucial in any tangible way, but it was crucial to me as a piece of information that made me travel down that road.” Rowling also shared how difficult it was for her to kill off her characters like Snape, Lupin, Tonks, and Fred Weasley.

In the same interview, Rowling also claimed that she has two books left to write in the Cormoran Strike series and six more in her head.

