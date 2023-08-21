Harry Potter: Which fellow co-star has Luna Lovegood actor Evanna Lynch been secretly dating for nine years? Find out

Evanna Lynch, the talented actress who brought Luna Lovegood to life, has broken her silence about a clandestine nine-year romance with an unexpected co-star from the wizarding world. This enchanting tale unfolds behind the scenes, shedding light on a love that remained concealed from the prying eyes of the public. Hailing from the Emerald Isle, Evanna Lynch, renowned for her portrayal of the ethereal Hogwarts enchantress, Luna Lovegood, in J.K. Rowling's iconic film adaptations, found an unexpected connection with fellow actor Robbie Jarvis. Their paths crossed in 2007 when they were both cast in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." What transpired was a subtle, private romance that quietly thrived beyond the spotlight.

The surprising story we don't know about

While Evanna and Robbie kept their relationship away from the limelight, their bond grew stronger over time. Robbie, known for his role as a young James Potter in the series, embarked on a unique journey with Evanna. Their connection deepened as they shared more than just their on-screen personas. A testament to their relationship was Evanna's passionate effort to enlighten Robbie about ethical living, persuading him to adopt a vegan lifestyle after a transformative trip to New Zealand.

A public glimpse

Although their romance was kept under wraps, a heartwarming gesture in May 2015 showcased the depth of their connection. Evanna took to Instagram to publicly wish Robbie a "happy 29th birthday," melting hearts with her affectionate words. Their plans to attend a show together gave a rare insight into their lives beyond the magical realm.

Life after Harry Potter

Beyond the spells and potions, Robbie Jarvis delved into various acting endeavors post-Harry Potter, taking part in TV shows like "Genie in the House," "The History Boys," and "Waking the Dead," as well as engaging in stage productions. Remaining steadfast in his commitment to veganism, Robbie used his platform to advocate for animal rights and plant-based living on his public Instagram.

A new beginning

As time passed, Evanna and Robbie's paths diverged, leading them to different chapters. While the romance concluded, their amicable relationship persisted, reflected in their joint appearances at vegan events. Robbie, now in a relationship with professional basketball player Zoe Fleck, continues to champion veganism alongside his personal journey. As of 2021, Evanna has transitioned to new horizons, reportedly embarking on a romance with a mystery French gentleman. The actress unveiled her enigmatic beau during her sister's wedding, offering a glimpse into her life away from the camera.

