Harry Potter: Why Did The Horcrux Affect Ron And Harry But Not Hermione? Explored

If there’s one movie franchise that is loved generation after generation, it's Harry Potter and if you think Hermione isn’t your favorite, then you’re lying. Miss Granger is that one character that has been consistent and exceptional throughout the series as she never fails to amaze.

Gryffindor’s smartest student is known not just for her intellect but also for her personality, especially when things get tough. Similarly, when Harry and Ron are compelled to confront their inner demons on their hunt for the Horcruxes, Hermione is left untouched. This mystery has intrigued fans for years.





In The Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Hermione, Ron, and Harry are forced to leave to get the Horcruxes hidden in different locations. Even after dealing with Harry’s insecurities and the authenticity of their mission, the trio managed to stay focused. Although they were handed a fake, they managed to locate Slytherine’s real locket which turned out to be indestructible.

To keep the necklace safe, Harry suggested taking turns wearing it as they traveled further to look for answers. But the Horcrux carried a big problem - it fed off of the wearer’s worst fears and insecurities.

Ron was the first victim as he had the least faith in Dumbledore’s mission. He also grew jealous of Harry and Hermione’s friendship, insecure about his skills, and annoyed as there was no food. He even leaves the group after feeling overshadowed by Harry.

The locket’s second victim was Harry, who had several angry outbursts over his friends’ lack of trust in him and his actions. Surprisingly, Hermione was the only person who was not affected or was the least affected by the necklace.

Although there is no evident explanation for this, it is believed that Hermione didn’t have obvious weaknesses like Harry and Ron, which kept her safe from the locket’s powers. While the two boys were doubtful and unprepared from the beginning, Hermione Granger was ready to face anything and everything. The moment she erased her parents’ memories, she wanted to commit to the cause.

She knew that sooner or later they would be forced to make a difficult choice. She was even prepared for the Death Eaters at Fleur and Bill’s wedding. Her intelligence is what always kept her a step forward from others and for this mission specifically, her weaknesses were not revenant.

The simplest explanation for this was Hermione’s mental strength and intelligence. She is not someone the Horcrux could easily manipulate. While she may not have been the chosen one to fight off Voldemort, she surely was the one to think about others before herself.

