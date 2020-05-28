Harry Potter writer J K Rowling releases new children's book The Ickabog online for free

Harry Potter writer J K Rowling recently released a new children's book titled The Ickabog and it is available online for free. Read on to know more.

The popular Harry Potter author J K Rowling has released a new children's book titled The Ickabog and it is available online for free. The writer revealed that’s she wrote the stand-alone fairy tale about 10 years ago but kept the manuscript away after she decided to work on novels for adults instead. She mentioned that the story is about “truth and the abuse of power.” She has been releasing one chapter at a time on www.theickabog.com.

The first five chapters are already available on the website. She will post 34 daily installments in total. The titles of the first five chapters are -- King Fred the Fearless, The Ickabog, Death of a Seamstress, The Quiet House, and Daisy Dovetail. Speaking about the book, the writer mentioned that she is releasing the book for the children because she understands that the lockdown has been very hard on them. “I had the idea for The Ickabog a long time ago and read it to my two younger children chapter by chapter each night while I was working on it,” she wrote on the website.

“Then this lockdown happened. It’s been very hard on children, in particular, so I brought The Ickabog down from the attic, read it for the first time in years, rewrote bits of it and then read it to my children again. They told me to put back in some bits they’d liked when they were little, and here we are. The Ickabog will be published for free on this website, in instalments, over the next seven weeks, a chapter (or two, or three), at a time,” Rowling explained. She stated that the story has nothing to do with Harry Potter and doesn’t include magic.

