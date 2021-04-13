  1. Home
Afshan Azad, who Harry Potter fans loved as Padma Patil, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is expecting her first child with husband Nabil Kazi.
April 13, 2021
Harry Potter's Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil ANNOUNCES her pregnancy; Bonnie Wright & Evanna Lynch are delighted
Another Harry Potter star is embracing parenthood! Afshan Azad, the 32-year-old actress who is best known as Padma Patil from the beloved franchise took to her Instagram page to reveal her pregnancy. Afshan is expecting her first child with husband Nabil Kazi with their baby due in July. Sharing a heartwarming snap from their maternity photoshoot as an IG post, Azad wrote in her caption, "The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!!"

"Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers. #PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby" Taking to the comments section was Afshan's Harry Potter co-stars who congratulated the ecstatic couple. "So excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents," Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley commented while Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood wrote, "Awww congratulations Afshan, you're going to be amazing parents!!"

Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnigan commented, "Congratulations guys. I'm so happy and excited for you both. You're going to be incredible parents," while Scarlett Hefner aka Pansy Parkinson wrote, "Beautiful! we are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi." Dan Portman, who Game of Thrones fans loved as Podrick Payne, commented, "Amazing Afshan, many many congratulations! Lots of love xxx"

Thanking everyone for their well wishes in another IG post, a grateful, overwhelmed Afshan penned, "Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved. Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry. #PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby #Alhamdulillah"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

