Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright, Emma Watson & others connect over climate justice via group chat

Bonnie Wright has been an environmentalist from a very young age, and her social media platform is proof of that. During an interview with US Weekly, the actress, 30, has opened up on teaming up with Too Good to Go, an anti-food waste application, in order to do her part for the environment.

Speaking to US Weekly, Wright shared how she has been caring about the environment and climate change from a young age. "When it comes to the climate, I had this growing concern and sort of understanding of the amount of single-use plastics that was ending up in our ocean," Bonnie mentioned, adding that she reflected upon her daily life to eliminate single-use plastics from her day-to-day chores completely.

Bonnie revealed that her friends from Harry Potter including Emma Watson, Katie Leung, and Evanna Lynch have also been a part of climate justice projects and other environmental projects that they care about. During her discussion with US Weekly, Wright took to informing that the four women from the Harry Potter movies, aka Ginny, Hermione, Cho, and Luna have a group chat where they discuss topics including women's rights, climate justice, and animal justice. "We’ve found it so interesting that we’ve all found our way to something that kind of shares like a similar kind of goal or perspective toward that equality idea," Wright shared.

Adding further, the Harry Potter actress revealed, via US Weekly, that the four of them try to utilize their platform to speak up against injustices as much as possible. "I’m sure, you know, each of us is so grateful that we have the platform that people will listen and have that opportunity and not take that for granted," she noted.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of Harry Potter are 19 years later