Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe reveals he texted Rupert Grint to congratulate him on the arrival of his baby

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he texted co-star Rupert Grint to congratulate him on the arrival of his baby girl. Previously, it was reported that the representative of Rupert Grint said in an official statement that the Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl and requested that the couple should be given privacy at this time. The actor Daniel Radcliffe who played the lead part in the Harry Potter series that he was very happy and delighted to know that Rupert and girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed their bundle of joy.

The news of the actor Rupert Grint and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting their first child together had brought a smile to many fans of the actor. As per news reports, Daniel Radcliffe told Andy Cohen while making a virtual appearance on the show called Watch What Happens Live, that he sent a text to Rupert Grint and he is very happy for his Harry Potter co-star. The actor goes on to add that it feels 'weird' that we have reached the age where we are becoming parents.

Host Andy Cohen also added that when he had turned 30, many folks around him were very sad to accept that they had indeed turned 30 years old. The fans and followers of the Rupert Grint had taken to their social media handles to congratulate the actor on the arrival of the baby girl. Daniel also added that he is very happy for co-star Rupert Grint and said that he did congratulate the actor on the birth of his baby girl.

