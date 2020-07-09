  1. Home
Harry Potter's Devon Murray aka Seamus and his girlfriend to welcome their first child in January 2021

Devon Murray who is known for his role of Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, announced that he and girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey Quinn will be welcoming their first child in January 2021.
507 reads Mumbai
The Hollywood actor Devon Murray who is known for his role of Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, announced on his Instagram account that he and girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey Quinn will be welcoming their first child in January 2021. The actor took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of a baby's outfit along with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn's ultra sound. Many of Devon Murray's congratulated the actor on the happy news. The Irish star, Devon Murray also got congratulated by his co-actor Bonnie Francesca Wright who essays the role of Ginny in the Harry Potter franchise.

The Harry Potter films had actor Daniel Radcliffe in the lead. The actor essayed the lead role of Harry Potter. The franchise was based on the books by author JK Rowling. Not just, Devon Murray aka Seamus, even actor Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Georgia Groome. Rupert Grint who essayed the beloved character of Ronald Weasley became a proud father of a baby girl. Apart from Rupert Grint and Devon Murray, another Harry Potter actor is expecting a baby.

The actress Jessie Cave who essayed the character of Lavender Brown is also expecting a baby. The actress is all set to welcome her third child. The Harry Potter fans and followers are very excited about the Harry Potter actors becoming parents.      

Credits :indiatoday.in, getty images

