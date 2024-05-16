Harry Potter's Fred And George Weasley AKA James and Oliver Phelps Set To Host Wizards Of Baking Competition; All We Know So Far

Harry Potter actors James and Oliver Phelps will be hosting the Wizards of Baking Competition. They are well-known for their iconic roles as Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise from 2001 to 2011.

About the Harry Potter-themed competition

The Harry Potter-themed competition revolves around talented and innovative colorful pastry chefs with their well-crafted spellbinding and lip smacking sweet dishes. The filming production of the show will began shortly at the United Kingdom.

As per the show’s official description, “Viewers will see beloved locations, including inside The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, The Burrow as well as props, costumes, and clips from the blockbuster films. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will delight viewers as it blends the magic of Harry Potter with the very real talent of exceptional pastry chefs”, as reported by Variety.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will soon broadcast on Food Network streaming on Max.

Phelps Twins host Harry Potter-themed competition

The new show was recently announced by Warner Bros Discovery U.S. networks chief Kathleen Finch during the company’s upfront presentation held in New York City on May 15, Wednesday.

Additional details about the series, including what other judges, guest stars and potential Harry Potter alums will be appearing, will come at a later date, per Variety.

Meanwhile, the twins recently won an award at the 28th Annual Webby Award for Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery: Beyond Hogwarts this year.

