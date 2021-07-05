Harry Potter's Jessie Cave RECALLS 'uncomfortable' experience on Deathly Hallows set after gaining weight

Jessie Cave who essayed the role of Lavender Brown on Harry Potter spoke about facing body image issues during the filming of the final parts of the franchise.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave who essayed the role of Lavender Brown in the films recently opened up about her experience while filming the final two films of the franchise and why it was a difficult one for her. Cave in her recent interview with The Independent spoke about her weight gain during the end of The Half-Blood Prince and towards the beginning of the shoot for Deathly Hallows" parts 1 and 2. According to the actress, Cave underwent a lot of insecurity and was treated differently on the set.

While speaking to the Independent, Cave revealed, "I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn't starving myself. And I was growing up and that's just what happens." Recalling her unpleasant experience after returning for the Deathly Hallows shoot, Jessie added, "I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn't fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn't a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight."

Cave described her filming experience as "uncomfortable" as she touched upon her body image issues.

Jessie after starring in the Harry Potter films further went on to feature in other films and TV shows including the 2014 movie Pride and also an episode of Black Mirror. Despite her success after the Potter films, Cave mentioned that she's still sensitive about her weight issues and added, "I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight."

