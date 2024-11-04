Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Reflects On Friendships Among Franchise’s Cast Mates

It is very common in Hollywood for film/series cast members not to get along, but this was not the case for the actors in the Harry Potter film franchise. Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom, opened up about the friendly dynamic between the actors.

Lewis spoke about this on Sunday, November 3, during the film franchise's solo panel at Rhode Island Comic Con. The actor talked about his belief on why the franchise’s young cast did not come across the difficulties like many former child actors in the public eye, per People magazine.

At first, he joked that they were very good at concealing all these stories. The actor then called it “tricky” as they navigated their transition from being child actors to being adults in this business. He added that there was a lot of “trepidation” about when he would be able to “hack” into the big pool.

Lewis added, “Although, that said, I was very excited about the prospect. I have quite a short attention span, so that's probably why I've never chosen a real career.” He shared that after 10 years of Harry Potter, he was ready to venture into something else and was not looking for anything that would lead to many series.

He expressed not having any idea what was next for him after he worked on the fan-favorite franchise and said that he was not “prepared at all.” The performer did not forget to credit the “friendships” with his young Harry Potter castmates as something that assisted in grounding him.

The Me Before You star talked about one of the earlier questions that were asked about the struggles that come with being a child actor that they seemingly have avoided, he said that he would “posit that a large degree of that was because” because they all were together.

He shared that many times stories come across about how they were the only actors in the film and they have to do the heavy lifting in the movie on their own and all the stress and anxiety that comes with that, but in Harry Potter’s case, they were all together.

The actor said, “A lot of the fears that we had were all shared and the thing is not really of anymore for anyone else in the world. They will never be able to understand really what we went through and how it affected our personal lives except each other.”

He said it was incredible and enjoyable working with these individuals over the years. He expressed that those “friendships” were one of the things he had taken with him. Lewis said that he does not go back and read those books and the only thing that he has held onto was those “relationships” that they did forge throughout those projects.

