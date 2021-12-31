Harry Potter's Rupert Grint talks about the joy of being a dad to Wednesday: It's all I really care about

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter and there's no denying that a lot has changed in the past two decades like Rupert Grint who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films is now a dad to one-year-old daughter Wednesday. In a recent interview with ET, the actor opened up on embracing fatherhood.

The 33-year-old actor welcomed his first child with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome in 2020 and recently spoke about how things have changed for him ever since he became a dad. In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight where he spoke about the third season of his AppleTV+ show, Servant and the Harry Potter reunion, also made some candid revelations about becoming a dad.

Speaking about how everything has changed for him after his daughter Wednesday was born, the actor said, "It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing. It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Grint also mentioned how his little one reacted after he took her on the set of his M. Night Shyamalan series and called it a "proud" moment. The actor further mentioned that despite the show being from the thriller genre, his daughter thought she had visited the set of Sesame Street.

As for the Harry Potter reunion, Grint was joined by other lead cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Bonnie Wright among others. The reunion special will premiere on Prime Video on January 1.

