Harry Potter's Tom Felton reveals his secret love for Emma Watson in new memoir; Here's all we know

Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson's offscreen relationship has been a topic of discussion among Potterverse fans. While their onscreen characters of Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger may never have come close to even becoming friends, the actors' relationship on-set was immensely close and Felton has spoken about it in his memoir. Tom Felton is opening up about all the behind-the-scenes stuff from his life during his years of working on the Harry Potter films and more in his new book titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The actor speaks about many things including the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, struggles with mental health and more. Although if there's one revelation from Felton's book that is quickly going viral, it happens to be surrounding his co-star and once rumoured girlfriend, Emma Watson.

Tom Felton's 'secret love' for Emma As reported by The Washington Post, Tom opens up about his relationship with Emma, its public perception and how he has a soft spot for her. While fans have been shipping for the duo to get together since years under the couple name given to them as "Dramione", the actor revealed that their true bond is somewhat different. As per The Washington Post, in an excerpt from Felton's book, the 34-year-old actor says, "I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear… That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times." Tom and Emma's rumoured relationship Tom also addressed how rumours surrounding his relationship with Emma went around despite the duo never admitting to the same. He further also recalled denying that he liked Watson in that way even though the truth was different and spoke about how his then-girlfriend reacted to the same. He said, "My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, 'I love her like a sister.' But there was more to it than that."