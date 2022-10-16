Harry Potter's Tom Felton reveals his secret love for Emma Watson in new memoir; Here's all we know
Tom Felton has released his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard where he speaks about his Harry Potter past and more.
Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson's offscreen relationship has been a topic of discussion among Potterverse fans. While their onscreen characters of Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger may never have come close to even becoming friends, the actors' relationship on-set was immensely close and Felton has spoken about it in his memoir.
Tom Felton is opening up about all the behind-the-scenes stuff from his life during his years of working on the Harry Potter films and more in his new book titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The actor speaks about many things including the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, struggles with mental health and more. Although if there's one revelation from Felton's book that is quickly going viral, it happens to be surrounding his co-star and once rumoured girlfriend, Emma Watson.
Tom Felton's 'secret love' for Emma
As reported by The Washington Post, Tom opens up about his relationship with Emma, its public perception and how he has a soft spot for her. While fans have been shipping for the duo to get together since years under the couple name given to them as "Dramione", the actor revealed that their true bond is somewhat different. As per The Washington Post, in an excerpt from Felton's book, the 34-year-old actor says, "I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear… That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."
Tom and Emma's rumoured relationship
Tom also addressed how rumours surrounding his relationship with Emma went around despite the duo never admitting to the same. He further also recalled denying that he liked Watson in that way even though the truth was different and spoke about how his then-girlfriend reacted to the same. He said, "My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, 'I love her like a sister.' But there was more to it than that."
Emma's encouragement for Tom's memoir
In his recent interview with The Independent ahead of his book's release, Tom revealed the motivation to write a memoir and spoke about what made him think about sharing his story with the world. The actor revealed how he was encouraged by a few people when it comes to writing his memoir and Emma Watson was one of them. The actor revealed that Emma specifically asked him tell the whole story and not just "cherry-pick the fluffy bits" so that it will not only be a cathartic experience for him but also turn out to be of help for others who may be going through the same.
Emma Watson's 'crush' on Tom Felton
Earlier this year, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a reunion special hosting all the lead cast members of the film saw Emma Watson and Tom Felton reuniting as well. A moment in the promo of the special where the two shared a warm hug also went viral on social media. In the special, Watson also addressed her bond with Felton as she opened up about having a crush on him. The actress recalled how she "just fell in love with him" after seeing a drawing Tom did of a skateboarding girl. Later, she also spoke about the same on Jonathan Ross Show where she admitted that it broke her heart when he'd tell everyone, "'I see her in a younger, sisterly way.'"
'We're soulmates' says Emma Watson
Emma Watson has written a heartwarming foreword in Tom Felton's memoir and it celebrates their special relationship in the most adorable way. The actress writes about how everyone around them has shipped them to be a romantic couple but the bond they share is beyond that. Watson writes, "For more than twenty years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs", via Glamour magazine.
In terms of their relationship history, Felton was romantically involved with Harry Potter crew member Jade Olivia Gordon from 2008 to 2016. The actor was also linked to Melissa Tamschick and actress Phoebe Tonkin. As for Watson, the actress recently sparked dating rumours with businessman Brandon Green. Previously, the actress was in a relationship with Leo Robinton for nearly two years. The actress had previously hit the headlines for describing her relationship status as "self partnered" instead of single in 2019.
