Harry Potter's Tom Felton sings a song to update fans on his health after collapsing at a golf game; WATCH

Tom Felton left everyone shocked after he went into medical emergency on Thursday as he collapsed on-field during a celebrity golf game. The actor's health emergency came merely a day after he celebrated his 34th birthday on September 22. In a new Instagram post, the Harry Potter star has now updated fans on his health in a special way as he sang a song for it.

While revealing that he is in a much better condition now, Felton shared a video on Instagram where he thanked his fans for their supportive messages after his health scare. The actor while addressing the same, said, "Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really, but on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me. So, thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially."

Although Tom didn't just stop at that, he also sent out a quirky message for his fans by singing about his condition in a song that said, "And in case you were worried, Don't you worry, girl, Tom will be doing fine / So, don't you worry, Tom will be doing fine."

Check out Tom Felton's video here:

Sharing the video, Felton captioned it as, "feeling better by the day." Fans were quick enough to send their love and regards to Tom as they replied on his post with sweet replies for his song update.

Felton who famously essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films had recently competed in a golf tournament at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The actor was playing the tournament with his teammate, former NHL player, Teemu Selanne before he collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

