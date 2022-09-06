11 Best Harry Styles songs of all time

In 2017, five years ago, Harry Styles released "Sign of the Times," his first solo single. Since then, he has created one of the wildest and weirdest songbooks in modern history. A fantastic body of work from a wonderful performer, songwriter, and singer.

The fun of it is that each fan would choose a different list. Your list will therefore undoubtedly differ from ours; in fact, our list would alter throughout an hour because, like most fans, we tend to favor the song we are now listening to.

So, don't worry about the order they're in; all of these songs are meant to be enjoyed. Here, the words—not the numbers—are the key. Let's raise some noise in support of the 11 songs and the artist who created them. And here's to the songs he has planned going forward.

Here are the top 11 songs of Harry Styles:

11. “Keep Driving”

On Harry's House, there are numerous occasions where you can sense that Styles is going through it. However, in "Keep Driving," he is, in contrast, having a blast with the person with whom he is daydreaming about jumping off a roof. The song marks a key third act in Styles' solo career with its butter-smooth vocals and sumptuous, bedroom-pop arrangement.

10. “Grapejuice”

What a number! Except for a few confessional tracks, Fine Line didn't fully let us into Styles' world, but in Harry's House, he provides us several glimpses into the bewildering world of pop celebrity. One of his most addictive instrumentals, "Grapejuice" has a summery Parisian vibe and beautiful R&B and soul jangles. What's it like to be one of the most talked-about musicians in the world? is the question posed by the song? Even if you're a Grammy winner at 28 years old, being drunk on wine isn't much fun.

9. “Falling”

A singer like Styles, sometimes all you need is him and a piano. "Falling" is a down-bad post-breakup ballad with familiar, self-analyzing themes that are as stupid as they are ubiquitous. His words are direct, memorable, and forthright, and the song is accentuated by the reverence with which he delivers them.

8. “Cinema”

The imagery in this song might sound all too similar if you're familiar with Harry Styles' most recent romantic adventures with Olivia Wilde as well as his leading role in her next film, Don't Worry Darling. The reserved, sensuous, pensive lyrics from Harry Styles are gone, and this groovy, poppy, bubbling joint is an urgent and blatant love letter to the art of getting it on. John Mayer is playing guitar, and Kid Harpoon is on the talkbox.

7. “Watermelon Sugar”

One of the Styles' most reliable songs is still "Watermelon Sugar." Even though "Watermelon Sugar" has been in our possession for more than two years, its seductive grooves are continuously racking up streams. The song didn't top the charts until almost a year after it was released, adding a flourish to its beautiful, throbbing magnitude that knew no bounds in terms of timing.

6. “Ever Since New York”

The sad, introspective song "Ever Since New York" is about feeling distant from someone. The instrumental depends on strong drumming by Mitch Rowland and a gentle, twangy acoustic guitar. Fans think the song is about Styles' late stepfather being diagnosed with cancer, yet the vague lyrics let each listener infer their special meaning from the narrative. Even though it's one of his lesser-known fantastic songs, it was good enough to be performed on Saturday Night Live before the album even came out.

5. “Cherry”

Cherry," a highlight of Fine Line, is a confession of resentment and longing for a former lover. Styles' melancholy song is likely about his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe, who makes an appearance at the song's conclusion by speaking French in a voice message. It's similar to John Lennon's "Julia," but with an additional heart throbbing, and it continues to haunt as Styles' most heartbreaking, vulnerable song to date.

4. “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”

The splendid tense date-night revolution of “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” is important for two reasons: It's the start of Styles' new period, and it's a flawless beginning. If Styles releases this song as a single, it will be a guaranteed hit on the dance floor for years to come. You'll be perspiring by the breakdown of the song from the exorcism it gives your body.

3. “She”

He gives it a warm welcome back on "She," allowing it to carry six minutes of soul-stealing, ice-cold funk. There is no consensus on the song's ambiguous plot; ideas range from "She" being a reflection on gender identity to it being about a monogamous protagonist pining for infidelity. Incorporating as much '60s riffing and strutting as possible, it is the singer's heaviest song and establishes her as one of our best living interpreters of classic rock 'n' roll.

2. “Matilda”

Styles frequently inserts acoustic songs in the middle of his albums, and "Matilda" is the most recent example and greatest one yet. The singer meanders all over the song list, but here he takes a step back and lets someone else steal the show. You Are Home, and as "Matilda" so firmly and tenderly says, what that place looks like is totally up to you, was the tagline used by Styles' team to promote the album.

1. “Golden”

Golden is a delicate act of balance. It's a wave of sunshine pop on the one hand, but it's also inescapably melancholy. Styles adorably embrace the flexibility of that give-and-take schtick. The track's racing instrumentals are accompanied by lyrics like "I don't want to be alone" and "I'm hopeless, broken, so you wait for me in the sky," but what makes the whole thing so great is how the backing harmonies don't dominate Styles' bravado. His most remarkable album opening and one of his most significant songs are still "Golden."

Even though you've long attempted to avoid its influence, a portion of you has undoubtedly already been drawn into the expanding multiverse of Harry Styles. Styles was the first guy to appear by himself on the cover of Vogue, and the buzz surrounding his performances frequently causes ticketing applications to crash. Styles is the most talked-about pop star on the planet some days. On other days, it seems like not enough people have heard of his music.

