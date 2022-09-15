Harry Styles: 20 fun facts about this superstar singer-actor
Former member of the renowned boy band, One Direction, Harry Styles today is a massively successful singer, songwriter, and actor. Here are some fun facts about this trending star!
It is hard to find a timeline when Harry Styles is not making headlines - from his tours, songs, movies, and girlfriends to his incredible fashion choices. Harry is literally every where on the internet, sparking the attention of viewers and media simultaneously with his grand gestures, couture dresses, and cutesy dimpled infectious smile!
While his hit song, As It Was, blew the internet by breaking all of his previous records and became one of the most played songs worldwide, he announced his upcoming movies, Eternals, My Policeman, and Don't Worry Darling. Also, his appearance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival made his fans swoon over him, winning him smiles, love, and appreciation.
When Harry Styles is flooding everybody's social media, it is only fair that we keep up with the trend and learn some fascinating and fun facts about this charming superstar. So, here we go!
Did you know Harry Styles has a pet hamster, whom he named "Hamster"? Funny, considering he is a creative lyrist! Read on for more such insightful facts about this youth sensation HARRY STYLES.
20 fun facts about Harry Styles that you will find interesting
- Harry Styles worked for W Mandeville bakery in Holmes Chapel (England), his hometown, earning £6 per hour!
- Harry Styles' first band was White Eskimo, a pop-punk high school band!
- Harry Styles auditioned for the show The X Factor when he was 16 and sang Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely, a Stevie Wonder song!
- Harry Styles, alongside Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Horan formed the hugely famous boy band One Direction in the show The X Factor!
- Harry Styles, with his other One Direction members, appeared as guests in an episode "iGo One Direction" of the show iCarly!
- Harry Styles has performed as an actor in the 2017 critically acclaimed movie Dunkirk alongside Tom Hardy and Fionn Whitehead!
- Harry Styles has made a musical guest appearance on NBC's SNL thrice in 2012, 2017, and 2019!
- Harry Styles has written songs for other Hollywood artists like Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande!
- Harry Styles made history by being one of the first men to glorify the cover of Vogue (solo) in 2022!
- Some of Harry Styles' biggest inspirations and influences include Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Norah Jones, Fleetwood Mac, and Twain!
- Harry Styles has more than 40 tattoos, some similar to singer Ed Sheeran!
- The Notebook is Harry Styles' favorite movie!
- Harry Styles is a big fan of romantic comedy movies, especially those directed by Nicholas Sparks!
- Harry Styles has 4 nipples - 2 normal ones and 2 supernumerary ones!
- Harry Styles found his love for reading because of his ex!
- Harry Styles' first favorite novel was Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami!
- Harry Styles has donated his lovely iconic hair for making wigs for cancer patients!
- The female co-stars of Harry Styles gave him the title of "Consent King"!
- Harry Styles (apart from singing, songwriting, reading, and acting) can skilfully juggle and play the kazoo!
- In 2012, Harry Styles landed 18th on the Hottest Hunk list as voted by readers of Heat magazine, defeating Steve Jones, Brad Pitt, Robbie Williams, and Justin Timberlake!
How many of these facts about Harry Styles did you know? Tell us in the comments section below!
