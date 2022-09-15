Harry Styles: 20 fun facts about this superstar singer-actor

It is hard to find a timeline when Harry Styles is not making headlines - from his tours, songs, movies, and girlfriends to his incredible fashion choices. Harry is literally every where on the internet, sparking the attention of viewers and media simultaneously with his grand gestures, couture dresses, and cutesy dimpled infectious smile!

While his hit song, As It Was, blew the internet by breaking all of his previous records and became one of the most played songs worldwide, he announced his upcoming movies, Eternals, My Policeman, and Don't Worry Darling. Also, his appearance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival made his fans swoon over him, winning him smiles, love, and appreciation.

When Harry Styles is flooding everybody's social media, it is only fair that we keep up with the trend and learn some fascinating and fun facts about this charming superstar. So, here we go!

Did you know Harry Styles has a pet hamster, whom he named "Hamster"? Funny, considering he is a creative lyrist! Read on for more such insightful facts about this youth sensation HARRY STYLES.

20 fun facts about Harry Styles that you will find interesting

Harry Styles worked for W Mandeville bakery in Holmes Chapel (England), his hometown, earning £6 per hour!

Harry Styles' first band was White Eskimo, a pop-punk high school band!