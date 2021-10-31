Harry Styles aces Halloween with gender fluid costume; Dresses up as THIS iconic movie character

Harry Styles who is currently touring and performing all over the US states amid his Love On Tour, recently celebrated Halloween while in concerts and he had the best costume, as expected! The 27-year-old former 1-D singer declared a very special “Harryween” Fancy Dress Party while at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During his gig, the star performed The Wizard of Oz’s song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Bonus–he also dressed up as Dorothy from the OG 1939 movie! His costume included rosy cheeks and a bow! The superstar is set to perform a special “Harryween” version of the show on Sunday at MSG again!

While on tour, Harry has finally gotten the rare chance to connect and interact with fans. Just last month, Harry answered a fan with a "Should I text him?" placard and the singer had some pretty great advice. He said: "Any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” ​​the 27-year-old singer stopped to respond to it and said, "I have a question: Is he nice to you? In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question! If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing." Harry’s genuine advice was appreciated not just by the fan in the crown but also by all women and fans worldwide!!

Also read: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘seem very serious and happy’ as they get back to work post Europe vacay