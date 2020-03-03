Harry Styles & Adele dating? Former One Direction singer spills the beans months after vacationed together

Harry Styles breaks his silence over the dating and collaboration rumours involving Adele. The internet went gaga when the two were seen vacationing in Anguilla over the New Year's holiday.

Harry Styles and Adele set off dating rumours after they were spotted vacationing together earlier this year. While their vacation left everyone talking about the 31-year-old's unbelievable weight loss, the duo also left tongues wagging over their spotting in Anguilla, in the Caribbean. Although the duo did not post pictures from their holiday, the reports were enough for fans to speculate that they could be together or at least collaborating on some new music. Styles is finally addressing the Adele rumours.

Speaking with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, Styles attempted to put the rumours of dating or for that matter even collaboration to rest once. "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out," he notes before he added, "Either they're dating or they're recording together." While he is hinting that they were just holidaying, he hasn't said a hard no to the collaboration. So, fingers crossed.

Apart from addressing those rumours involving Adele, he also spoke about dating and being married one day. "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal. I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff." Styles confirmed he is not on any dating apps.

He confessed he wants to be married one day. "I'd like to be. It's definitely what I would like to do." Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

