Harry Styles & Adele spark dating rumours with Anguilla vacay but her 'skinny' leaves tongues wagging

Harry Styles and Adele sparked dating rumours with their vacation in Anguilla. While fans cannot believe the two were vacationing together, Adele's weight loss has left fans talking.

Harry Styles and Adele have led to a social media meltdown. The British singers left fans in shock after photos of the two together vacationing at the beach hit the internet. The Hello hitmaker and the Watermelon Sugar crooner were seen having a great time at Anguilla, a Carribean island, shortly after the New Year. The duo was not alone. Adele and Styles were accompanied by The Late Late Show host James Corden. While Styles and Adele's vacation has left fans wondering if something's cooking between the two, it is Adele's figure that has fans worried.

In a photo from their vacation shared on Twitter, the Rolling in the Deep singer was seen wearing a polka dot dress and chilling on the sands. The photo sees the singer flashing her big smile. The photo has left fans talking about Adele's weight loss. Several fans took to Twitter to admit that Adele has lost too much weight and they are worried for her.

"But wait a damn minute! Why would Adele do this to herself? The weight loss has aged her dramatically! Surely there was a healthier way to go about it? With all her money?" a fan tweeted. "i hate it when ppl say “well at least she’s healthy now” like haven’t they heard abt ed’s? i’m not saying adele has one but since we don’t know what triggered that huge weight loss we should stop glorifying it :/ hope she’s doing just fine," another fan noted.

However, there were others who felt her weightloss is inspiring. "adele looking gorgeous as always and not giving a single f**k while people are too busy discussing her weight loss which is none of their business," a fan noted. What do you think about Adele's weight loss and her vacation with Harry Styles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

