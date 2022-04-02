Harry Styles admits being 'really happy at the moment' amid romance rumours with Olivia Wilde

While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have kept their affair discreet, the singer can't help but rave about his life as their love heats up. Styles, 28, spoke on the morning radio programme circuit on Friday and explained that his impending third album, Harry's House, was a success as he is the happiest at the moment in his life.

“I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” the England native, 28, said during a Friday, April 1, interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up radio show. The former One Direction member is slated to release his third solo album, Harry's House, next month, after the completion of his Love on Tour performances late last year. The first single, As It Was, was released on March 31.

"So, the [songwriting] process for me has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music,” Styles added on Friday, as per PEOPLE. The Sweet Creature singer and the 38-year-old Booksmart filmmaker initially met during the production of her second directorial film, Don't Worry Darling, in January 2021. Florence Pugh also appears in the film, which is due to be released in September.

While the couple has kept their growing romance private, Wild, who has son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — has been spending more time in London with her lover and joining him on his tour. Meanwhile, Styles also said on Hits Radio that As It Was was the final song he wrote for Harry's House, and that it occurred to him in the front room of a friend's house in the English countryside.

