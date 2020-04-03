Harry Styles admits 'easy to feel anxious' amid COVID 19 crisis; Says working on new music during quarantine

Harry Styles is stuck in LA during the Coronavirus outbreak. The singer revealed he has been spending his quarantine by exercising, working on new music and developing a routine.

Harry Styles has been stuck in LA for 17 days now. The former One Direction singer was in Los Angeles when the Coronavirus crisis hit the US. As a result, he couldn't make it back home in the UK. While it is heartbreaking, the Adore You hitmaker has made peace with his situation. The singer recently revealed he is trying to incorporate a routine to help him get through the quarantine. Speaking to Dermot O'Leary on his Radio 2 Breakfast show on Friday, the singer revealed he has been working out, writing and recording to keep himself busy as he spends the lockdown with his friends in the US.

"I think this is my day 17 in lockdown. I was supposed to be home a couple of weeks ago but obviously the flying had gotten a bit strange so I'm in LA at the moment," he shared. "I'm of trying to have some sort of routine, so I kind of get up and do some sort of exercise, and then I'll do some writing, and then record a little bit, do some reading, go for a walk, and then just kind of, we all eat together and stuff," Styles added.

"Everyone is working from home so they all have work time to themselves and stuff, and then we kind of come together in the evening," he added. Although far from home, Styles revealed he has been in constant touch with his mother, Anne Twist. "We're speaking pretty much every day. Me, her and my sister get on like a big group, FaceTime and so I check in with my family in the morning and then it's been quite nice actually. I've probably been speaking to them more than I usually do," he said.

While he is surrounded by friends, the singer admits isolation can be 'tough' for some people "I think it's tough for a lot of people because we're not coming out the side of it yet, we're not in a place where we're going, 'Wow. Wasn't that crazy? It's still very much happening, so it's easy to feel kind of anxious about it at the moment," he explained.

Styles was supposed to kick off his Love On Tour this April in the UK. But due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding COVID-19, he had to cancel it.

