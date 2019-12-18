Harry Styles' album photographer used a GREAT hack to get former One Direction singer strip off his clothes

Harry Styles made the headlines for his sizzling photo as part of the vinyl edition of his new album, Fine Line. The former One Direction singer reveals the story behind the picture.

Harry Styles left tongues wagging when he dropped the artwork inside the vinyl edition of his new album, Fine Line. The singer kissed inhibitions goodbye when he stripped down and flaunted his tattoos for a picture of the album. While One Direction and Harry Styles fans went gaga, the Watermelon Sugar singer has now revealed the story behind the scandalous cover photo. The 25-year-old singer recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he discussed his recently released songs and album.

Styles revealed the sensational picture was taken by British photographer Tim Walker. He confessed he was a big fan of the photographer and he had never done a shoot like this one before. He told Ellen DeGeneres that the photographer and the singer got together for the shoot. When he began the shoot, the photographer asked him to remove the shirt because he felt it wasn't "working" in the picture. Soon, the trousers "weren't working" and before he knew it, Tim asked him to bare it all. Thus resulting in the picture.

Watch the whole Harry Styles on Ellen DeGeneres interview here:

Credits :The Ellen DeGeneres Show

